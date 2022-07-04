GREENSBURG — Last Friday’s Miss Decatur County Pageant resulted in the crowning of Greensburg resident Ellie Acra as the 2022 Miss Decatur County.
She accepted the title from 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger.
“Becoming Miss Decatur County is something I’ve always aspired to from a young age,” Acra said. “I always looked up to Miss Decatur County, and as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized how important these role models are in smaller communities.”
Six others participated in the pageant. This year’s participants included Paige Wesseler, Abigail Hartman, Delilah Collins, Ellie Acra, Tayelor Phelps, Taylor Smith and Allison Nobbe.
Pageant Committee members included Barb Lecher, Pam Smiley, Elizabeth Hochstedler, Emily Hauser, Ericka Carman, Natalie Smiley and Laura Reiger.
The 2022 Miss Decatur County Pageant theme was “The Diamond of the Season.”
Acra was contestant number four in the pageant. She was sponsored by Dave Gill of Edward Jones and wore her sorority letters for Zeta Tau Alpha, of which she is currently president at Purdue University.
The first runner up for Miss Decatur County was Taylor Smith and the second runner up was Abigail Hartman. Tayelor Phelps was Miss Congeniality.
“I’d been really nervous the whole day leading up to the pageant,” Acra said. “[When they called my name] it was surreal, and the next day it really sunk in and I realized I’m finally able to start living this dream.”
Acra and her court will be participating in the upcoming Fourth of July parade and plan to be visible during the Decatur County Fair as well.
Additionally, the Queen will be expected to participate in the 2023 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January of next year and she will be responsible for planning the pageant of her outgoing year. She will also educate next year’s contestants and share her experiences during her reign as Queen.
