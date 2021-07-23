GREENSBURG – Lydia Acra, senior at Greensburg, has been selected as the Optimist of the Month for July 2021.
Lydia is the daughter of Kirk and Meredith Acra. She ranks No. 1 in her class of 174 students and carries a 4.0 GPA.
Lydia’s activities include:
- National Honor Society two years: Vice President
- Academic Honors Diploma; Technical Honors Diploma
- Student Council four years; President 12th
- Spirit Club four years; Secretary for Spirit Crew
- Pirateers Dance Team four years
- Elite Edition Show Choir four years; Dance Captain 12th
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes one year
- Student Assistant four years
- St. Mary’s Church Youth Group and Youth Choir Cantor
- Decatur County 4-H Member nine years
- Fall Festival Committee Student Representative
- Decatur County Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council
- Mayor’s Club three years
- Part-time employment at Acra Automotive Group
- Jr. Optimist Club four Years; President 12th, Lieutenant Governor for Southern Indiana
Statement from the Optimist Club, “Lydia is truly a fine young lady of outstanding character who represents this award well. She works hard on every project and every committee she represents. She works hard in the classroom. Her attitude is exemplary. She is a kind, gracious and humble person who represents her family and community well. We are proud to have Lydia represent GCHS as our July Optimist Youth of the Month.”
Lydia’s future plans include college with a major in Human Resources and Management. She has not decided on a college at this point.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.