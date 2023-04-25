GREENSBURG – Natalie Acra has been promoted from general manager to publisher of the Daily News.
Acra began at the Daily News in 2004, working in the advertising and graphics department. Prior to being named general manager, she served as an assistant to the publisher.
Robyn McCloskey, regional publisher of CNHI newspapers in Indiana, said that Acra is richly deserving of her promotion.
"Natalie knows the community so well and has gained a lot of experience and expertise with the Daily News," McCloskey said. "She'll put that expertise to work for the newspaper, its readers and the community."
Acra said the Daily News has been an essential part of Southeastern Indiana life for almost 130 years and added that she feels fortunate to be in a position to contribute to its continuing success.
"I am honored to accept the position of publisher of a newspaper that has been in our community since 1894,” she said. "We have a great team at the Daily News that will continue to provide our readers with the most up-to-date local news and sports coverage as well as helping area businesses meet all of their advertising needs."
A Greensburg native, Acra resides in Decatur County with her husband Todd and children Kate, Brant and Lily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.