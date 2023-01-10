INDIANAPOLIS – 2022 Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was named 1st Runner-Up at the Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Placing higher than 81 other contestants from around the state of Indiana, Acra, a communications major at Purdue University, said she will cherish her memories from the experience for the rest of her life and that the announcement of the Queen’s Court Sunday evening was the culmination of a weekend of anticipation and joy for her.
After Friday morning with 26 other girls for orientation at the Discovery Center on the Indiana State Fairgrounds, the competitors stayed on the grounds until the end of the event on Sunday.
Following orientation, the competitors settled into their bunks for a weekend that included being interviewed by the judges, giving a speech, rehearsing for the pageant, modeling the pageant shirts, presentation of their professional wear and then their formal gown presentations.
Acra said the whirlwind schedule made it easier for her to manage the anxiety of participating in a major pageant.
“It was nice that there wasn’t much time between events so I could move from one thing to the next,” she said.
The pageant took place in stages, with more and more contestants being eliminated each round.
To challenge the final 10, each was given a word to speak about and Acra’s word was “appreciate.”
“That was very easy to talk about, being from our community,” she said.
In a final interview she was asked, “What is your favorite thing about your county.”
Acra counts her response as one of the important milestones of the day.
“In Decatur County, we celebrate each other and our achievements,” she replied. “In videos of my work with 812 and all the other things I’ve accomplished, my county has always shown me their love and celebrated my accomplishments with me.”
“I wanted to make my community proud because even though I got 1st Runner-Up, my county made me feel like a winner,” she said Monday while answering questions from the Daily News. “But I still don’t think this has had enough time to sink in yet!”
