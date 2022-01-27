GREENSBURG – Decatur County native Natalie Acra has been promoted to general manager of the Daily News, the newspaper announced Thursday.
She will take over the paper’s daily operation responsibilities previously handled by Laura Welborn, who recently retired as the paper’s longtime publisher.
Acra began at the Daily News in 2004, working in the advertising and graphics department. Most recently, she served as an assistant to the publisher. She and her family live in Greensburg.
Welborn’s newspaper career spans nearly 40 years, more than half of them at the Daily News. She joined the paper as advertising director in 2000. Seven years later she was appointed publisher by parent company CNHI.
In retirement, she plans to spend more time with family and checking off bucket list items she never had time to get to before.
“I'm looking forward to see what the next chapter in life holds for me,” she added. “I'm sure it will bring some exciting and some quiet times.”
Robyn McCloskey, CNHI regional executive, congratulated Welborn for her contributions to the Daily News over the years. She also expressed confidence in Acra’s ability to continue the paper’s success.
“Laura had an innermost sense of the community and what it expected from the Daily News,” said McCloskey. “Natalie has gained that same insight by growing up in the community and working side-by-side with Laura.”
Acra expressed appreciation to Welborn for acquainting Acra with the Daily News operation functions, including the mission of serving the Greensburg market with helpful local news and advertising content.
“When I began my career with the Daily News I was determined to learn as much as I possibly could about the business,” said Acra. “Laura took me under her wing and taught me so much, and I am thankful to have been provided that opportunity.”
Acra noted the Daily News has been an essential part of the Southeastern Indiana community since 1894, and that she feels fortunate to be in a position to contribute to its continuing success.
“It's truly an interesting place to work,” she said. “I can remember the days of the ink barrels in the back room (for the press). Now, we produce the newspaper in print and online as well as offer additional products and services.”
