GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Police Department, Greensburg Fire Department and the Decatur County Health Department co-hosted a two-day Active Violence/Task Force Response training for first-responders last week at Greensburg Elementary School.
Designed to train first-responders in the de-escalation of active violence sites and in providing triage and rescue training in cases when crime site victims are involved, the event involved more than 80 emergency personnel.
Imagine yourself going about a normal day of visiting a grocery store, working in a large office building, voting – the list goes on – and shots ring out not far from you. What would be the first thing you do to save your own life?
Most people would have no idea what their first reaction would be were they instantly involved in an active violence scene. But, first-responders must know what to do to save lives and secure the situation as safely and quickly as is possible.
Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealey said it’s something everyone should give some thought because “nowadays, this could happen anywhere.”
The training began with a classroom briefing followed by live (and intense) role playing in which participants would form rescue task forces comprised of police officers, Health Department personnel and fire/EMS personnel.
Starting with teams at police headquarters waiting for the emergency call, each task force team, consisting of police and EMTs moving through the halls locating “injured” civilians, assessing their condition, and evacuating them to safety, in cycles until all participants had accomplished the drill.
The event is played out with as much realism as possible. The unexpected action, the noise of gunshot caps going off and the sounds of rescue personnel calling out for medics can be harshly realistic and frightening to the innocent bystander.
During the exercise, Decatur County Health Director Sean Durbin and his staff were charged with volunteer management. They were in charge of victim make-up (also realistic) and location throughout the school during the exercise, collecting statistics, and ensuring the realism of the event.
Volunteering children, trained to participate in the event, hid under desks and in locked rooms to simulate students in school shooting scenarios.
When “victims” were located by the rescue teams, they were moved to the school gymnasium to receive triage in a protected area secured by armed police personnel.
