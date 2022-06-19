GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police and Fire Department recently co-hosted an Active Violence/Task Force Response training for first responders at Greensburg Community High School. Designed to train first responders in the de-escalation of active violence sites endangering the lives of ordinary civilians, the two day event trained more than 75 emergency personnel in the art of saving lives.
Imagine yourself going about a normal day of visiting a grocery store, working in a large office building, voting – the list goes on – and shots ring out not far from you. What would be the first thing you do to save your own life?
Most people would have no idea what their first reaction would be were they instantly involved in an active violence scene.
But, first responders must know what to do.
Chief of Police Mike McNealy and Fire Chief Nate Stoermer wanted to put together a training that all emergency personnel in the area, and even a few high school students interested in law enforcement careers, could benefit from.
“Two years ago, I and another officer went to the law enforcement version of this training in Evansville. From that point on, I knew this was something we had to do,” Chief McNealy said.
The training began with a classroom briefing followed by live (and intense) role playing in which participants would form rescue task forces comprised of 4 police officers escorting 4 fire/EMS personnel.
Each task force team would move through the halls locating “injured” civilians, assessing their condition, and evacuating them to safety, in cycles until all participants had accomplished the drill.
“We think about this happening in schools and even factories, but it can happen anywhere: a bank, a business office or even a newspaper,” Chief McNealy said. “What scares me the most is thinking about what would happen at a place like Camp Woodsmoke or at the Baptist Youth Camp, in a wooded open place.”
As another part of the training, police officers searched the hallways for the active gunner, assailing each with rounds of “simunition,” a small detergent ball on the end of a cartridge, much like a paint ball.
“We did not do force-on-force today where we actually shoot each other, but we do from time to time have trainings for that. When we use active detergent-ball rounds, it can get a bit messy, so today we just shot targets.”
Unfortunately, the appropriate equipment for an active task force team member can be expensive. Steel body shields, chest and back plates and leg armor can cost up to $1,000.
“Right now, equipment like this is in great demand, everyone’s buying it right now because of recent shootings. We’ve got enough to cover a shift, but next year we’re buying a full set of the shielding,” Chief McNealy said. “The thing is, this can happen anywhere, and in a situation like this you never know who’s around the corner, but we’ve got to be ready.”
