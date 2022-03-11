GREENSBURG - Concerned citizens urged the Adams Township Advisory Board to skip their own legally advertised third hearing and final vote on the establishment of a fire protection territory covering Adams Township and St. Paul. Two of three board members, including the president, voted in favor.
The most common complaints of the constituents in attendance were that they did not know enough about fire territories to establish one and that this effort is being made too quickly. More than once during the meeting, the phrase, "if it's a good idea today, it'll be a good idea a year from now," was invoked.
According to the publicly available ATAB meeting minutes, the board began discussing a fire territory at their public meetings at least four months ago. The earliest mention of the formation of a fire service territory was December 8, 2021.
At that meeting, the ATAB voted 2-1 in favor of funding up to but not to exceed $2,500 in conjunction with the St. Paul Town Board for a study on the viability of forming a fire service territory.
The topic was discussed again on January 4, January 25 and February 23 of this year before the first hearing took place on February 24. This allowed nearly three months of discussion and information gathering before the public hearings began.
The Daily News published an article on February 28 of this year titled, "Public hearing held for fire territory," which explains how a fire territory is developed and the impacts on constituents of the area.
In summary, when two units of local government want to establish a fire territory, they're required to hold three public hearings. After the third hearing, in this case scheduled for March 29, the ATAB in conjunction with the St. Paul Town Council would vote to adopt a resolution from the township's side and an ordinance from the town's side to adopt the provisions of an agreement which establishes the fire territory.
Indiana Code 36-8-19 contains the information about establishing a fire service territory. Following the rules and regulations set forth in that section of code, attorney Ted Nolting and CPA Ben Roeger created and presented an interlocal cooperation agreement between the town of St. Paul and Adams Township for the St. Paul-Adams Township Fire Protection Territory. After the first hearing, this 14-page agreement was made available to the public in the trustee's office by appointment. Three constituents requested and received a copy of the agreement.
About a third of the way through the most recent hour-long meeting, John Cook, attorney and CPA hired by the Concerned Citizens of Adams Township, began speaking directly to the crowd urging them to read through the interlocal agreement that he had admittedly not thoroughly read himself.
Cook said the township is giving up its independence because the fire service territory board of five members would be comprised of three town residents and only two township residents.
He also discussed budgets, equipment replacement, fire service contracts and other topics he envisions the town and township disagreeing upon in the future. Cook called the hearings a "rush job."
A few more questions and statements were heard from the public before the discussion began in the crowd about whether or not the board would vote to skip the third hearing and final vote.
Board President Andy Hunter and board member Dennis Shuppert voted in favor of "canceling the conversation" and skipping the March 31 meeting. Board member Bradley Scheidler voted against it.
The St. Paul Town Board will still be attending the advertised meeting at 1 p.m. March 29 at the St. Paul Civic Center. At this time, no advertised cancellation of the meeting on the part of the ATAB has been placed in the newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.