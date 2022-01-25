ST. PAUL - Some people aren't happy about a change in fire protection service in western Decatur County.
Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder recently changed the arrangement for fire protection in Adams Township and that change was the focus and primary source of contention at a meeting of the Adams Township Advisory Board Tuesday evening.
There were several interruptions throughout the meeting. One involved St. Paul Town Council President Mike Clark using expletive-laced demands that the trustee answer his questions. Another involved a uniformed police officer telling attorney Chris Stephens, “I wouldn’t challenge me to arrest you.”
Adams Township has traditionally contracted with both the St. Paul Fire Department and the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department to cover their respective areas, according to Wilder. The latter half of last year’s fire service contract with ATVFD was terminated on June 1, 2021 and no contract was offered to ATVFD for 2022.
Roger DuMond drafted a “Concerned Citizens of Adams Township” petition three days after the January 4 ATAB meeting in which Wilder confirmed that she had awarded the 2022 fire service contract to the SPFD. Those who supported DuMond's petition made up a majority of the crowd Tuesday night.
In the petition, DuMond claims that the notification was made over objections from a majority of the advisory board at both the January 4 and December 8 meetings. DuMond further states that the ATVFD will rely on existing funds, contract funds from Clinton Township, fundraisers and private donations and is calling on elected officials to help him intervene with the trustee’s decision.
According to the Accounting and Uniform Compliance Guidelines Manual for Townships under Indiana State Board of Accounts, the trustee is responsible for providing fire protection to her constituents.
In May 2021, the Daily News published a story that reported Wilder would no longer use the ATVFD for fire services by the end of that month. Until this point, the township had entered into yearly fire service contracts with the ATVFD.
According to that story, Wilder had been working with the volunteer fire department to upgrade its equipment, training and administrative record keeping with the twofold goal of increasing the services received by its constituents and lowering the department’s Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Service Office, commonly referred to as an “ISO” rating.
Wilder said the ATVFD did not comply with the series of requirements that she had requested through the contract. The first expectation was commitment to a three-part plan focused on improving record-keeping, requiring all firefighters to become certified on safely fighting fires on the interior of buildings, and updating the equipment needed to be successful. Additionally, Wilder asked the department to file their business entity report, update their policies and bylaws and submit a budget and an annual report.
“It wasn’t until after the contract was terminated that they [ATVFD] complied with the contract that was presented to them in December of 2019 and December of 2020, for years 2020 and 2021 respectively,” Wilder said.
DuMond pointed out that the pandemic has presented exceptional difficulties for a range of professions and that the ATVFD continued to work throughout the pandemic.
“The ATVFD stayed functional during this phase, completed their training, and maintained facilities,” DuMond said. “Was it 100% perfect and in compliance with the Trustee’s wishes/demands? Probably not 100%. And the same answer is probably true for any other volunteer department in Decatur County, but this is not necessarily an acceptable excuse."
A booklet containing the entire contract requirement was developed and the supporting documents and procedures were inserted into the compliance manual. According to DuMond, this book was presented to Wilder and the Advisory Board several times in late 2021 and again at the January 4, 2022 meeting to prove that the ATVFD was compliant and ready for business.
Wilder pointed out that ATVFD is unable, as a department, to respond to first-responder calls so if the contract was reinstated anything beyond a fire call would still be toned out to SPFD.
Wilder said she had the full support of all three Adams Township Advisory board members on March 10, 2021. In the time since, two of the three have wavered and wish to give ATVFD a 6-month contract to prove their community value.
In response to the pushback, Wilder has formed a five-member steering committee with an array of experience and community ties to offer her guidance.
Tuesday, ATAB President Andy Hunter made a motion to approve a 6-month trial reinstatement of the fire service contract to ATVFD. That motion was never seconded or revisited and the board would still need the authority and agreement of the trustee in order to enact the motion.
DuMond and those in agreement with him are still hopeful that they will be able to restore the funding mechanisms and reinstate the fire service contract for the ATVFD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.