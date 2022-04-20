GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: Ken Ewing, Samuel Hatcher Jr. and Bethany Fellows were either unable to be contacted or were contacted and did not respond. All three are candidates in this race.
Name: Bradley P. Scheidler
Office sought: Re-Election for Adams Township Advisory Board
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I have been apart of the Local Republican party and Young Republicans for the last 7 years, an IU graduate, and local business owner with my father, dealing with the public each day with being an active community member.
Primary issues you’d like to address: I would like to continue working on getting the community the best fire service and safety for community members, and doing what is best for the community as a whole, and continuing to help set up a balanced budget and figuring out the best ways to use limited resources to help Adams Township in the best possible ways.
Plans for reaching goals: Understanding and studying ALL information given to me about any given subject. Asking questions and reaching out to people that can answers those questions factually so I have full knowledge on any given subject.
Community involvement: Helping with many Lincoln Day dinners in the county, volunteering to coach youth Softball and Baseball teams, a part time job for the Decatur Co. Parks and Rec., many years spent working Varsity sports at all 3 local High Schools, and being an active member in my church community.
Church affiliation: St. Mary’s Catholic Church
