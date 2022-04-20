GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: Ken Ewing, Samuel Hatcher Jr. and Bethany Fellows were either unable to be contacted or were contacted and did not respond. All three are candidates in this race.
Name: Andy Hunter
Office you seek: Adams Township Advisory Board
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I have served on the board two terms.
Primary issues you’d like to address: I want to help the fire departments and poor people.
Plans for reaching goals: I will hold up for what I believe in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.