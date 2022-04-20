GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: Ken Ewing, Samuel Hatcher Jr. and Bethany Fellows were either unable to be contacted or were contacted and did not respond. All three are candidates in this race.
Name: Rick Eckert
Office sought: Adams Township Advisory Board
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I have been on my Church’s board as Treasurer. I am familiar with proper minutes & how to run a meeting.
Primary issues you’d like to address: Advising the trustee on what is best for our community. I feel a fire territory is a bad idea for our community. Property tax increases is not what we need in the current economic environment.
Plans for reaching goals: Perform proper meetings & stop the unprofessional antics of those on the board.
Spouse’s name: Sarah Connall Eckert
Number of children/ and or names: 2 children, Rebekah Netherton & Conner Eckert
Community involvement: Concerned Citizens of Adams Township, involved in my church (Church on the Rock)
Church affiliation: Church on the Rock – Batesville campus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.