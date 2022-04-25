GREENSBURG - In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Name: Charity Wilder
Office sought: Adams Township Trustee
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I believe I am uniquely qualified to continue as the Trustee. I have been homeless with my children and needed a hand up. I have been the Trustee since 2019. During my time as Trustee, I have sought out training in order to properly complete all aspects of the position. I have attended trainings by State Board of Accounts, Department of Local Government Finance, Indiana Township Association, and more. It may be bold to say, but I feel there is no one in the county who knows the job better than me. In fact, other Trustees trust my knowledge enough that they have called me for advice or guidance.
Primary issues you’d like to address: There are 5 primary areas that the Trustee is entrusted with; township assistance (previously called poor relief), fire protection, weed control, fence line disputes, and care of cemeteries that were previously abandoned or turned over to the Township.
As Trustee, I have started implementing programs to assist with breaking the cycle of poverty. In our area we see generational poverty. I want to continue to assist families become independent, productive, and successful members of our community.
When I took office, I addressed the issue of quality fire protection. That led to changes in the outdated contracts and after more than a year, termination of a fire department who was not meeting the contract standards. Since then, I assisted with the formation of a fire territory and the worked with Anderson Township to provide mutual aid to the northeast portion of Adams Township.
In 2020 I laid out a plan to restore and maintain the 5 cemeteries that are cared for by the township. I will continue to work that plan with the assistance of my board, Russell Willhoit, and other community members.
Plans for reaching goals: My plan to assist with breaking the cycle of poverty includes providing resources and education, and to be the biggest cheerleader for my neighbors. I have built relationships with WorkOne, Vocational Rehab, and others to offer options for all abilities in the community. I will continue working with Transitional Resource, Agape Center, Human Services and other to ensure our neighbors are able to remain in their homes. I will continue to grow and expand the community garden to assist our neighbors experiencing food insecurities, help ease rising food costs, and to partner with Purdue Extension to educate neighbors on ways to prepare food at home.
In order to offer the best possible fire protection to all Adams Township residents I will continue to work with the fire territory board to ensure that all aspects of fire protection are addressed.
I will continue to be fiscally responsible with your tax dollars by requiring able bodied adults to become employed and to require they repay the Township either by work performed or monetarily, to only contract with fire services who can fully respond to normal emergency calls, and to utilize all resources before spending tax dollars.
Spouse’s name: Logan Wilder
Children: I have 5 adult children and 4 perfect grandbabies!
Community involvement: I have volunteered for New Directions, Bread of Life, St. Paul Police, St. Paul Community Day, Main Street Greensburg, Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, North Decatur Schools, Head Start, and more.
I am the leader of the Decatur County Community Emergency Response Team and a member of the St. Paul Kiwanis.
I was awarded Ambassador of the Year by the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and selected by the Greensburg Daily News to be featured in the 2017 Women in Business
