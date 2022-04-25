GREENSBURG - In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Name: Rachel Connall Adams
Office sought: Adams Township Trustee
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I have previously served as Deputy Trustee for Adams Township. I have a passion and desire to serve the individuals within my township.
Primary issues you’d like to address: I am eager to rectify the issue with not having proper/adequate fire protection for all residents within Adams township. If the fire territory is put into place, I will work with all involved to get answers to everyone’s questions and decide if this is truly a benefit and best option for the community. If not, I will work hard to do what’s necessary to restore fire protection back to the traditional coverage.
Plans for reaching goals: Working with both the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Paul Town Volunteer Fire Department, their volunteers and their boards as well as working with all the concerned citizens within the township.
Spouse’s name: Rob Mirick, fiancé
Number of children/ and or names: 2 children – Xavier (18) and Gabriella (15)
Community involvement: I am involved with my church (Community Church of Greensburg), the Emmaus organization and REC (Residents Encounter Christ) ministry within the Decatur County Jail
Church affiliation: Community Church
