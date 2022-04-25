GREENSBURG - In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Name: Somer Welsh-Hart
Office sought: Adam’s Township Trustee
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: Adams Volunteer Firefighter, Fire Department Board Secretary, Former Decatur County Deputy Clerk, Long-time Adams Township Resident and Small Business Owner
Primary issues you’d like to address: I have fought for the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department because in today’s world I believe that we should never turn away people who are willing to serve our community.
Plans for reaching goals: Properly assist and supporting both Volunteer Fire Departments because lives could be lost if we do not properly fund both departments.
Number of children/ and or names: 2 Boys, Balee and Preston
Community involvement: 4H Horse and Pony, Tree City Fall Festival, Decatur County Youth Sports Volunteer and Sponsor, YMCA Sponsor and Volunteer
Church affiliation: Star Baptist Church
