DECATUR COUNTY — Rachel Connall Adams beat incumbent Charity Wilder and Somer Welsh-Hart for the Republican nomination for Adams Township Trustee in Tuesday’s Primary Election.
Adams got 140 votes (43.34%) compared to Welsh-Hart’s 91 votes (28.17%) and Wilder’s 92 votes (28.48%).
Adams had previously served as Deputy Trustee for Adams Township and said during her campaign that she had a desire and passion to serve the individuals of her township. She committed to rectify the issue of not having proper/adequate fire protection for all residents of the township in a questionnaire sent out by the Daily News during the campaign cycle.
“I want to personally thank all my friends and family for their love and support,” Adams said. “I am extremely thankful and relieved that the primary is behind us. The Adams Township Trustee race was one the most watched races in the county due to the recent vote to implement the fire territory without understanding the full impact on our township. My first priority is to research both pros and cons and relay this information to my constituents so there is a better understanding of what we are looking at and how to proceed moving forward.
“I am eager to work with Charity Wilder so that the transition can be smooth and seamless for our township. Ultimately, I want to work together with the wonderful folks of Adams Township to make it the great community it once was. Certainly, there are other aspects of the job that I will focus on – such as financial assistance, abandoned cemetery upkeep, etc. – but feel that making certain all residents within the township have adequate fire protection in the best possible means is my main focus at this time.”
Wilder ran on a campaign to help break the cycle of poverty in the township, improve fire protection, creation of a fire territory and restore/maintain five cemeteries cared for by the township, according to a questionnaire sent out by the Daily News.
“Until December 31st, I will continue to be the trustee and work on behalf of the citizens of Adams Township,” Wilder said. “I’ll continue to work my own business and volunteer in the community. I think everything happens for a reason and if I wasn’t meant to be in that position then it was clearing the way for something else.”
Welsh-Hart ran on a campaign to properly assist and support the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department, commenting she believes that, “We should never turn away people who are willing to serve our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.