GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $11,940 in grants through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Advocates for Children have been granted $6,940 for personal protection equipment and technology upgrades to address COVID-19 virtual needs.
Greensburg Community Bread of Life has been awarded $5,000 for food boxes for families experiencing food insecurity.
To date, $91,477 has been awarded to 10 nonprofit agencies serving Decatur County from the ERI Grant. These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 and must be a nonprofit organization that provides health and human services in Decatur County and has an immediate need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grantees must address a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board President Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Resource Development Director. Also serving on the committee is Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh and Decatur Commissioner Rick Nobbe.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
