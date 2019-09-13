GREENSBURG -- Decatur County citizens concerned about substance abuse and the myriad of problems associated with addiction are being encouraged to attend an informational forum titled Raise Them Up at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 18) in the Greensburg High School auditorium.
Christopher Fogle, the Health & Human Sciences Extension Educator in Decatur County, is also chairman of a group known as The Greensburg Prevention Group that is working to address alcohol, tobacco and other drug use concerns locally.
"The event on September 18th is being held to raise awareness of the ever-present tobacco and substance use epidemic in the county, state and nation," Fogle said. "Nigel Wrangham, the evening’s speaker, is a nationally acclaimed expert that has developed and delivered unique, customized prevention trainings to staff, volunteers and youth from community-based organizations throughout the United States for over 20 years. The goal of the program is to empower Decatur County’s youth and parents with knowledge and resources."
Fogle said Wednesday's program will specifically focus on the risks and dangers of using substances -- vaping, marijuana and alcohol, especially -- but also to share crucial information about the stressors, conditions and community norms that often accompany substance use among young people.
"Nigel will also discuss the developing brain, the physical risks of substances, and healthy ways to cope with peer pressure, media pressure and community/parent pressure to perform and conform," Fogle said.
Wednesday's forum is free to anyone wishing to attend.
The Greensburg Prevention Group has also worked with Greensburg Community High School to offer free child care.
In addition to Wrangham's presentation, several other agencies, organizations and individuals are expected to be on hand to share information about help that is available to those who need it.
"We have coordinated with a few local resources to be present the night of the event prior to and after the presentation," Fogle said. "Some of those local resources that will be in attendance are Youth Move Southeast IN, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Groups, New Directions, Celebrate Recovery, Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, NYAP (National Youth Advocate Program), Greensburg Police Department, and Foundations for Recovery. If individuals are seeking resources related to tobacco and substance abuse issues after the evening’s event, we recommend they visit our website (www.greensburgprevention.org) and review our available Community Resource Map. This is an ever-changing tool that is an inclusive list of local resources available to the public. This tool can help by categorizing what kind of assistance (prevention, enforcement, treatment, recovery, and education) an individual is looking for."
Wednesday's program is made possible by the coordinated efforts of Greensburg Community Schools, Decatur County Community Schools, Choices Coordinated Care Solutions, and the Greensburg Prevention Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.