GREENSBURG – By way of Indiana State University and the aviation and travel industries, Seymour transplant Monty Shields has been named the new director of the Greensburg Adult Center.
With an eclectic mix on his resume' including dispatching for Britt Airways in Terre Haute and traveling the world for Hillenbrand, the father of three said, "My wife Kathy and I, we're not big city people. We're happy to be in Greensburg, and I'm very excited to bring a fun and welcoming personality to this center. I want people to feel comfortable here, and I want to get activities going, and so I'm getting some speakers coming out to help me educate people about our facility and about the challenges facing seniors."
Faced with lagging participation and a building that's been well taken care of but not updated per today's hospitality standards, Shields is positive and upbeat.
Goals
"I want to make the newsletter a little more reachable, as my initial goal. Make it a little more conversational and more about the activities we've got planned," he said.
Shields has lined up a series of speakers for the early fall season.
In August, coupled with an aerobic exercise class, a Decatur County Memorial Hospital physical therapist will be speaking about seniors being healthy and active. Also, the facility will host a pitch-in luncheon Aug. 28.
In September, in addition to its regularly scheduled aerobic exercise classes, there will be an 8-week program called "A Matter of Balance" designed to address concerns and teach behaviors and tips on avoiding falls.
Thrive Alliance case workers Lindsay Tunny and Melana Scudder are presenting a program Sept. 4 concerning Thrive Alliance programs, and Aspen Place's Courtney Crowe will be discussing Medicare and Medicaid from the assisted living/memory care provider standpoint. The month wraps up with Humana representative Dan Hart discussing Medicaid and Medicare from the insurance provider viewpoint.
Both Art and Crowe's presentations are scheduled to coincide with the open enrollment process important to those aging into government care and assistance.
"I think if we're having a fundraiser and a dinner for the Adult Center, we should have it on-site so that people become more familiar with the wonderful facility we have here," Shields said.
Shields also spoke of his efforts to bring more people into the Center.
"We have lunches here every day for a suggested donation of $3, but we only have anywhere from five to 10 people daily taking advantage of it. I would like to bring in much more than that. It's a great service, a nutritious lunch for $3 dollars. You can't beat it! But the problem is we don't have the capacity to warm that many lunches," he said.
He also said the organization is applying for grants to help replace the facilities refrigerators and upgrade the building electrical system.
Hopes
"There's a lot I want to do here, but I think it will come," Shields said. "The first two months, I was just figuring out what I had here. I think when people start hearing more about the wonderful facility we have, involvement will grow. And as a not-for-profit, it's good we're not making money, but at the current income level, as of 2026 we're toast. I'm sending out letters telling people who we are and what we do."
Realizing early that some changes are needed, grant writing is taking some of his time.
"Applying for grants from REMC and other possible donors is time consuming, but I'm excited to see what we can do," he said.
What has the new Greensburg Adult Center Director have to say to the community?
"For anyone over 50 years old from Decatur County, you are welcome here, you are already a member. There is no cost to come here, and we'd love to have you," he said. "We'd love to have you come here and get educated on everything from Medicare to Medicaid to exercise and all the items that are essential to the aging and the aged."
Speaking about his own grandmother, he said she spent the last years of her life after her husband died in front of the television. She didn't go out and she didn't socialize. Shields doesn't think that's a good thing.
"Get out and do stuff. If you don't get out from in front of that box, you're done!" he said.
Anyone with questions may contact Shields at 812-663-2232 or at adultcenter@etczone.com.
