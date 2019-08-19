GREENSBURG — Activities at the Greensburg Adult Center are starting to heat up just as temperatures prepare to drop for the fall.
According to new Adult Center Director Monty Shields, everything kicks into gear with the WTRE 2nd Annual Potato Salad Contest at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28.
“Entrants can submit a hot or cold potato salad, or both if they like,” he said.
Shields told the Daily News that guests at the luncheon will be able to taste each salad and then vote on the “Best Hot,” the “Best Cold” and “Best Overall.” Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Lunch will include hamburgers and hot dogs — and plenty of potato salad!
Next up is a presentation by Thrive Alliance at 1 p.m. Sept. 4.
Lindsay Tunny and Melana Scudder will be at the Center to discuss the varied programs Thrive Alliance offers to the people of Decatur County.
The September pitch-in dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Entertainment for the evening will be Melvin Schutte and Safe in the Harbor gospel music.
At noon Sept. 11, Sgt. Stephen Wheels from the Indiana State Police Post in Versailles will discuss Senior Scams including scams occurring in the Decatur County area and how avoid them.
On Sept. 12, a S.H.I.P. (State Health Insurance Assistance Programs) representative will be available at noon to host Medicare Bingo.
“This is something new we’re doing. Everyone loves bingo, and this will be a fun way to learn more about Medicare and Medicaid while they’re playing bingo and winning prizes,” Shields said.
To reflect the Medicare open enrollment period that begins Oct. 15, two featured guests with different perspectives will be at the Adult Center during the month of September.
Courtney Crowe from Aspen Place will be at the Center at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to present “Medicare/Medicaid from the Perspective of the Health Care Provider.”
At 12:45 p.m. Sept. 25, Dan Arts of Humana will be discussing health care from the perspective of an insurance provider for Medicare premium and supplemental programs.
Rounding the month out at 1 p.m. Sept. 26, Scoop Geisting and the Boys will be performing golden oldies with Scoop on the piano, accompanied by family on guitar, banjo and singing.
“You can sit and listen or even get up and shake a leg to the music,” Shields said. “And, if that’s not enough, we plan on even more for October and November!”
The Greensburg Adult Center is operated by the Decatur County Council on Aging and Aged and is for all residents of Decatur County who are 50 years young and older. There is no membership fee, and Shields likes to tell people “you are already a member.”
The Greensburg Adult Center offers a different schedule every month, and residents are invited to stop by for a copy or call 812-663-2232 to arrange receiving one by email or via the US Postal Service.
