GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main Street, Greensburg, hosts a flute circle at 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month. The next event is August 20, and all are invited to attend.
Local (or “luthier”) Douglas Golsdmith is the organizer for the events. He hand makes Native American flutes and sells his handiwork at shops in Columbus, Nashville and Switzerland County, and has received commissions from all over the globe.
“”We started the flute circle in April,” Goldsmith said.
Initially, Goldsmith hosted 15 other musicians in his home and quickly realized that it wasn’t the best location for a gathering of this size.
“So I went searching,” he said.
Goldsmith had always performed solo, but a pianist friend kept urging him to let him accompany as Goldsmith played. More interested in solo work, Goldsmith was hesitant, but agreed to meet for coffee at The Branch on the Greensburg Square.
“There was a piano there and we decided to give it a go,” he said.
Both men being very spiritually attenuated to their instrument, each had a style. Goldsmith said, “It just clicked.”
“We played a couple of fantastic songs, and then we left,” Goldsmith said.
Time passed, and Adult Center Director Monty Shields and Goldsmith struck up a friendship. Shields invited Goldsmith and his wife to the monthly pitch-in at the Center and Goldsmith performed for the attendees.
And was invited back.
So, his pianist friend accompanied the couple the next month, and the two musicians, without rehearsing before, entertained the pitch-in attendees. Afterward, Goldsmith told his wife, “In my entire career as a musician, that was probably the best performance I’ve ever done.”
A flute circle is an organization of musicians which focuses on the Native American flute. Flute circles typically meet periodically to engage in educational and recreational activities surrounding the instrument. Most flute circles offer instruction on the Native American flute, especially for flutists who are new to the instrument.
Native American flute in community music is notably different from traditional uses of the instrument for courtship, hunting or ceremony.
Flute circle participants may span a wide range of experience and training in music — from professionals to novice flutists or enthusiasts of the Native American flute. Many flute circles focus on raising the level of musicality of the participants across a range of levels of musical experience using basic song forms, music improvisation, and techniques of experiential music education.
While some flute circles focus on aspects of indigenous cultures and indigenous peoples of the Americas, they do not typically relate to a single culture or tribe.
Flute circles have also engaged in their own concerts, produced music albums, and broadcast live music performances.
“We share our songs, our different styles and our knowledge as a group,” Goldsmith said. “Those who share our passion for this instrument or want to learn more about the indigenous and Native American style flute are always welcome to join us.”
The monthly flute circle is a free event.
For more information, go to Facebook and search for “Tree City Flute Circle” or stop by the Adult Center and pick up a monthly schedule.
