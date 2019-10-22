GREENSBURG -- The Greensburg Adult Center is gearing up for their annual Garage Sale Fundraiser, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 905 East Main Street in Greensburg.
The fundraiser will include items donated to the Center as well as several individual booths selling crafts and personal items as well.
The sale is open to the public and will include everything from baby clothes to jewelry, kitchen wares, tools for inside and out, adult clothing items and cooking utensils, plenty of books and electronics, as well as seasonal yard decor.
There will also be coffee cakes and coffee in the dining room as well as donated baked goods for sale.
For the garage sale coming up, Adult Center Director Monty Shields is furiously preparing. As a matter of fact, is always busy doing something - washing dishes, calling Bingo, or networking with other city and county organizations serving seniors.
"We are getting great involvement, especially in our exercise classes," he told the Daily News. "People have got to stay active when they get older. If you just sit at home, what happens? Your muscles atrophy and you're afraid to fall, and then you fall because your legs are so weak. And you have to use the muscle between your ears as well. You've just got to stay active."
Shields is invigorating an organization that was on relative "hold" for a while.
"We're getting good vibes from people, I've seen anywhere from 10 to 30 percent more involvement because of the raised level of activity," he said. "They see things happening and they want to be part of it."
He continued listing all the activities at the Center. Bridge lessons, exercise classes, interesting activities that seniors enjoy.
"There's just a lot going on here, and I want more people to be aware of it," Shields said.
He says he's concerned about the oncoming winter.
"The city does a great job taking care of our parking lot, but we just received a donated snowblower. We have to do the sidewalks. And when I say 'we', I mean 'me'," he said.
Of course, as in any organization working with people, caregivers tend to grow attached to their clients.
And Shields is no different.
Not a caregiver, as such, Shields works daily with older adults; people who are seeing more and more physical and mental challenges due to simply to their advancing age.
"That's what's tough for me," he said. "I get involved with peoples' lives, and when they have health issues, they lose that involvement, and that hurts."
When asked what he recommends most for new guests to the adult center, he recommends all of it.
"Every day. Any day. For new folks, I give them a calendar so they can see what we're doing, and it's always something," he said. "I tell them about our pitch-meals, and that's something I've seen grow from sometimes only 9 or 10, to upwards of 25 people. It's great, and it helps my heart."
The Garage Sale begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and will run until 3 p.m..
Hot dogs and cheeseburgers will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 10 artisans will be set up with booths for the up-coming garage sale event, and booth space is still available. $15 includes an 8-foot table, and for $5, vendors can set up their own tables.
Reservations are required because space is limited. Call 812-663-2232 with questions.
