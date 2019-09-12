GREENSBURG — Greensburg Adult Center Director Monty Shields is adding some interesting variety and several fun events to the fall schedule for visitors to the Greensburg Adult Center, 905 E. Main Street.
“The Greensburg Adult Center has been very active and getting more so lately,” Shields said.
Shields told the Daily News about a recent potato salad contest at the center. WTRE sponsored a potato salad contest and lunch with more than 80 people judging.
“Seventeen people entered salads and we had a cook-out lunch to go with it,” Shields said.
Sandy Wittkamper won “Best Hot” and “Best Overall,” while Betty Burkhart won “Best Hot” and second place overall and Kathy Whitmore rounded out the top three in third place.
Shields has also added new life to the the Adult Center Guest Speaker Series, which continues into November.
“Thrive Alliance started the series with all the wonderful programs they have available for seniors. Next was Master Trooper Edward Olido of the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post. Trooper Olido spoke on senior scams and how to avoid them,” Shields said. “Rounding out September will be two talks on Medicare, one by Courtney Crowe of Aspen Place, the other by Dan Art of Humana.”
Shields said October’s calendar at the Adult Center is already full.
“We have started Bridge lessons on Tuesday mornings, and weekly Euchre and Bridge players meet,” he said. “We also play Bingo times times a month with other adult communities in Greensburg, and our Guest Speaker Series continues into October.”
Mayor Dan Manus will speak at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 2 and mayoral candidate Joshua Marsh will take the podium at noon Oct. 9.
“They will present their positions and be available to answer questions,” Shields said. “It should be interesting.”
One-time Greensburg resident and actor Jeff Kuehl will present his “James Whitcomb Riley” at noon Oct. 3.
Kristen Williams from the Indiana Attorney General’s Office will speak on scam prevention at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 16.
Erin Thomas from Catch-A-Ride will speak to a luncheon crowd at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 23, and Barbara Harcourt from Area Agencies on Aging will be on hand for a presentation about Medicare fraud at noon Oct. 30.
The Greensburg Adult Center also features a monthly euchre tourney, an acoustic jam session and even local favorites Scoop (Giesting) and the Boys for music and dance.
“I plan on grilling out again this October for the pitch-in dinner. If folks are interested, they are invited to bring a side dish or a dessert and join the fun,” Shields explained. “The Center will provide the meat.”
The Greensburg Adult Center is open to all Decatur County residents over 50 years young (and their guests). There is no charge for events at the Adult Center, which is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with some evening activities.
Call the Adult Center at (812) 663-2232 for more information.
