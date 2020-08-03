GREENSBURG - It was announced recently that the Greensburg Adult Center at 905 E. Main Street, Greensburg will remain closed indefinitely in compliance with IN Stage 4.5.
Center Director Monty Shields said, "We have completed our sanitation plan once re-opening should occur. This plan has been reviewed by the Decatur County Board of Health and approved as submitted."
Shields said needed maintenance, cleaning and improvements have been made during the Center's closure, and the staff will continue to issue the monthly newsletter and monitor email and telephone messages.
Call 812-663-2232 or email adultcenter@etczone.com with questions or concerns.
