ST. PAUL – Rachel Connall Adams held her first meeting as the Adams Township Trustee Tuesday evening at 102 N. Webster Street in St. Paul. Adams previously served as the Deputy Trustee for her father, former trustee Charles William Connall.
Ken Ewing has been in Adams Township since 1981. He is married with two kids and is a newly elected member of the Adams Township Advisory Board.
Bradley Scheidler has served on the ATAB for the past four years.
Bethany Fellows is the third and final member of the board and is also new to the ATAB.
Scheidler nominated himself as president. The motion was approved by all three members of the board and he will conduct all future meetings.
Next, Adams asked that a motion be made to nominate and approve a secretary who will keep minutes and records for the board. Fellows was nominated by Scheidler and unanimously approved.
“I’m excited to be back and hold normal meetings and get business accomplished,” Adams said. “We’re starting fresh with complete transparency and honesty from me and I expect the same from the board.”
The other business completed at the meeting was the ATAB approval to remove a couple of obsolete items belonging to the trustee consisting of an old computer and a locked safe. Adams agreed to ensure the safe was emptied before being given away or scrapped.
Adams plans on having a set schedule for monthly meetings with very few exceptions at least for the first quarter of the year. She said she is considering quarterly meetings after that if the board is comfortable with that arrangement at that time. The next meetings are set for 6 p.m. March 14 and April 11 at the St. Paul Civic Center.
“We’re here for the people, not for ourselves,” Adams said. “Our hope is that we can get our township and territory back to having adequate fire protection. That’s our goal.”
