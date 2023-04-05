COLUMBUS - Advocates for Children has announced that Peter, Paul and Carla (Denton Haight, Matthew Rust and Carla Janikowski of Century 21) won the karaoke competition at its fundraising event SING!, held April 1 at The Commons. The group sang an impressive rendition of “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by Peter, Paul and Mary.
The event raised just over $66,000 in support of Advocates for Children, which provides advocates for abused and neglected children.
In 2022, the organization served 616 area children involved in the court system due to abuse and neglect. Seventy-six percent of the children served were under age of 12 years.
Approximately 300 people enjoyed the sold-out live performances of five groups performing karaoke and a performance by Night Owl Country Band.
Cruz Baisa, president of Advocates for Children’s Board of Directors, served as emcee.
“We are so excited for this event. Sing! gives us the chance to raise awareness of the need for child advocates locally, while having a great time with friends and neighbors. We send heartfelt thanks to the people and local businesses who came out to give and invest in a better future for our kids. We are proud to serve and couldn’t do it without them,” Baisa said.
