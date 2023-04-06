FORT WAYNE – Indiana Michigan Power will begin tree trimming near high voltage transmission lines next week in East-Central and Southeast Indiana using an aerial saw.
The work is routine maintenance to remove overhanging or encroaching branches that can interfere with reliable energy delivery. I&M is contracting with Aerial Solutions Inc. to perform the work using a helicopter-based saw.
The saw is suspended beneath a helicopter by a vertical boom with multiple blades attached. Aerial trimming is faster and more easily reaches offroad areas than traditional trimming.
The aerial trimming is scheduled to begin April 10 and will last three weeks, weather permitting, near transmission lines in the counties of Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, Decatur, Shelby, Rush, Hancock, Union, Fayette, Wayne, Randolph, Henry and Delaware.
