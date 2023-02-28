GREENSBURG - Planning is underway for this year's Greensburg Community High School After Prom, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, in the high school field house.
Letters seeking donations to help offset the costs associated with the annual event have gone out to several community businesses and organizations, and a second letter asking for donations is not anticipated this spring.
The current solicitation states that although parents help sponsor the after prom, the generous support of the community makes the event special for those students who attend.
Organizers are specifically in need of prize donations such as restaurant or store gift cards or certificates, tickets to amusement parks or sporting events, gas station gift cards, and similar goods to give away the night of the event.
Cash donations are also needed to provide entertainment for the students, purchase food and drinks, and purchase additional prizes.
Checks should be made payable to GCHS After Prom and mailed to Greensburg Community High School, ATTN: After Prom, 1000 E. Central Ave., Greensburg, IN 47240.
It is requested all donations be made by April 15 to assist in the finalization of plans for the event.
All contributors will be recognized at the event, on social media, and via participating local media.
