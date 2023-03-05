GREENSBURG – The GDC Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau hosted the annual Ag Day Breakfast last Saturday morning at the Greensburg Community High School Agricultural Center.
The event attracted a record number of attendees including nearly 30 current FFA students from Greensburg, North and South Decatur High Schools.
The topic of the breakfast was succession planning and why it matters.
During the Ag Day Breakfast, Farmers Feeding the Flock organizer Merrill Smith announced Dick and Carolyn Fogg, of Fogg Family Farms, will donate a 30-acre soybean field this year for the annual Greensburg Community Bread of Life fundraiser.
This event is the Bread of Life’s largest annual fundraiser, according to their website. The endeavor started in 2017 and is an example of a partnership between the soup kitchen and local agricultural leaders to raise funds to feed the hungry.
The program works when a local farmer provides acreage for planting. Next, Bread of Life asks for in-kind gifts from local agriculture businesses as well as donations from their donors to help offset the cost of soil preparation, planting, fertilization, and harvest. After the growing season, crops are harvested and sold. Greensburg Community Bread of Life then receives all net profits to support expansion needs.
Next, Keynote Speaker Bruce Kettler, CEO and President of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana, discussed the importance of succession planning, having a plan for the farm and its future and why it all matters.
Kettler discussed the three ports in Indiana that allow Hoosier farmers to move products at a significant rate and the value that brings to the agricultural industry.
“Typically, people see a lot of corn and a lot of soybeans, but they don’t understand where that goes and the importance of what that sector does,” Kettler said. “We are the eighth largest farming state. All that to say that when you look at the landmass of Indiana in farmland... We really, in many ways, punch above our weight.”
Kettler said a large challenge to the agriculture industry is that many people are generations removed from the farm and may be many generations removed from agriculture with the exception of the foods and drinks they consume. Additionally, population growth provides another challenge to the industry.
After Kettler spoke, a panel of local professionals hosted a question and answer session and gave advice on succession planning. Chris Tebbe of Hamilton & Tebbe Law Office, PC, Lora Williams of Williams Law Office, PC, Decatur County Farm Bureau board member and GDC Chamber of Commerce member Sandy Nieman and Rebecca Bohman of Bohman CPA Group, LLC discussed succession planning in the agricultural industry.
“No two families are alike and particularly no two farm families are alike,” Williams said. “So we work very hard to make sure that you can create a lasting legacy that you can be proud of and that your families can be proud of as well.”
Williams said the biggest mistake she sees in succession planning is when farmers just put their child’s name on their farm, and said there are much better ways to share assets and plan for the future.
Tebbe said it’s most important to be specific and concise as well as ensuring all assets, particularly outside of the land, are kept up to date in each person’s succession plan.
Bohman said the biggest mistake she sees is not doing the wrong thing, but doing nothing. The most important thing is to have a plan and work with both an attorney and a CPA at the same time to enact that plan.
“Being fair is not always being equal,” Bohman said. “If you let your children inherit your land equally and you have a son or daughter who is working the farm and you have non-farm children who they then have to work with to keep this farm going; it can cause a lot of problems.”
