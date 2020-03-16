GREENSBURG – Given the recommendation of the Decatur County Health Department regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Decatur County Community Foundation has opted to postpone the Agricultural Seminar and Luncheon that was previously scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 25.
The DCCF’s Agriculture Committee’s intent is to keep the slate of presenters the same as previously scheduled. In the coming weeks, the Foundation will be working with Dr. David Kohl’s team at Virginia Tech University to coordinate a time that he will be able to present later this year. The DCCF will also be working with the scheduled panelists, Mike Mock, Jeff Fichtelman, and Michael Langemeier.
Tickets that have already been purchased may be used at the event later in the year.
For those who helped underwrite the cost of the event, the DCCF stated in a news release that your contributions have been set aside for this purpose only, and that they will be utilized when the event is rescheduled. Area residents are encouraged to follow the Decatur County Community Foundation’s social media outlines for updates.
The Decatur County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire the generosity of our community to create a lasting impact. The DCCF is located at 101 E. Main Street, Ste. 1, Greensburg. Their office may be contacted at 812-662-6364 or visit dccfound.org for more information.
