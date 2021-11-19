GREENSBURG - Decatur County Agape Center is receiving a $2,500 grant from Centra Credit Union to further its mission.
Decatur County Agape Center is a non-profit that serves individuals in Decatur County with needs not met by other community agencies.
The Decatur County Agape Center was nominated by Centra team members who feel passionate about the work this group does in our community.
“Centra team members are really involved in our communities, and they love being able to support the causes they care about through this program. Non-profit organizations are valuable assets to our communities, and we’re excited to help them achieve their missions,” Centra Community Involvement Officer Jenni Carr said.
A total of 39 organizations have been awarded grants through this program this year.
“The valuable work Decatur County Agape Center does for Decatur County helps it thrive and grow, ensuring there’s a place for Centra as well. We’re honored to support Decatur County Agape Center and their mission,” Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said.
