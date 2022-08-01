GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Ecumenical Agape Center, Inc. previously located at 1553 N. Commerce West Drive, is now located at 906 W. Fourth Street, adjacent to Tops True Value Hardware.
“It’s going to take our clients a while to get used to it, but now we can have a nice pantry – not a full-blown pantry, but now we can offer frozen foods,” DCE Agape Center Director Kim Springmeyer said.
The organization, known to most as simply “the Agape Center,” has been through some changes since Springmeyer first started volunteering their in 2013.
“We are non-judgmental and believe no matter the income there may be a time that everyone may need some assistance whether it be due to loss of job, accident or sickness,” Springmeyer said.
When Springmeyer describes the previous location of the Agape Center she’s thankful, but said, “We were all cramped with our filing cabinets and almost had to sit in each other’s laps to get things done.”
The Daily News first reported on their space challenges when they moved to that location in 2018. Jan Bartels, the “mother” of the Agape Center, and her group of like-minded volunteers were overjoyed to finally be in a location that allowed them assert their own mission, but elbow room was at a premium.
The organization is self-charged with the task of helping working individuals that are in need of assistance with utilities, rent, food, clothing (when available) and toiletries. They also offer budget and spiritual guidance.
Springmeyer, who adopted the fledgling organization when Bartels died of cancer in 2018, is determined to make that mission a success, and churches have been on her side.
With room enough now for a large freezer she reports, “All we were was an emergency pantry, but because the churches have always been wonderful now we can give people maybe a few more days of food, some frozen food and meat.”
Springmeyer is further pleased because the new location on Fourth Street is more accessible.
“So many of our clients are on foot, and the last location wasn’t really as accessible to them as you’d think,” she said.
That makes a great deal of sense; the previous location was most accessible by vehicle. It was, after all, part of an industrial park development. Now, Agape is in a neighborhood setting.
Still, fulfilling the organization’s mission isn’t always easy – even with a better location and additional space. It’s still difficult to sit at the helm and have to make the decision of who needs immediate assistance and who can wait.
“What makes it all worth while is seeing the smile on their faces after we help them. ... That makes it all worthwhile,” Springmeyer said.
The Agape Center is open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Visit them on Facebook or call 812-222-4273.
