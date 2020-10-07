RUSHVILLE - In May, Governor Holcomb approved funding to support Indiana Small Business Restart Grants, helping accelerate the speed of economic recovery activity by providing working capital to cover certain expenses related to the global pandemic. Through the program, eligible Indiana small businesses can seek reimbursement for qualified business expenses, such as rent/mortgage payments, utilities, lease payments for real or personal property, and safety investments, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and infrastructure improvements.
To be eligible, your business must:
- Be registered to operate in Indiana
- Have had less than 50 employees as of 12/31/2019
- Have had less than $5 million in revenue in 2019
- Have been profitable in 2019
- Demonstrate a monthly revenue loss of at least 40% compared to pre-COVID-19 revenues
- Be in good standing with the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) or have a DOR-approved payment plan
Small businesses that meet the eligibility requirements can apply for reimbursement of up to 80% of qualified business expenses incurred between March-November 2020. Reimbursements for expenses may be awarded up to $2,500 or up to $5,000 for each month during that time period in which the business demonstrates a revenue loss of at least 40% or of at least 80%, respectively.
Grants will be issued up to $10,000 per company and will be issued in the order in which applications are received until funding is exhausted. The program deadline is Dec. 1, 2020 or until funding is exhausted
Previously, small businesses that have received economic relief funding through federal programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Industry Disaster Loans, and Community Development Block Grants, were not eligible to apply. However, as of Sept. 21, those businesses are now eligible to apply.
To learn more and/or to apply, visit the Indiana Back on Track website.
For more information, contact the Rush County ECDC at (765) 938-3232.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.