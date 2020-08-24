GREENSBURG – The expansion of the Greensburg airport, an issue of controversy for the residents of Decatur County since the Daily News first reported on it in April 2005, has been delayed again.
A press release from the office of Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh states that because of a Federal Aviation Administration shortage of funds due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, the expansion at the local airport has been put on hold for 2020.
A grant application for the job based on bids received from construction companies was submitted to the FAA on June 30 of this year requesting funding in the amount of $4,689,212. This amount would cover professional services as well as the construction of the grade and drain package of a new runway.
This grant request was $366,785 under the FAA and Indiana Department of Transportation planned program amount of $5,055,997.
Shortly before the announcement, the FAA notified the Greensburg Board of Aviation that the Airport Improvement Program was running out of discretionary funds much faster than expected.
In response, the Greensburg Board of Aviation put together a “Plan B” request for $374,416 to cover professional services, surveying for the future runway approaches, and to cover a partial land acquisition covering two years worth of bond expenses.
As reported in the Daily News, the FAA has already funded many parts of the project totaling more than $700,000 and has committed more than a decade of planning on this project. The FAA has voiced their commitment and has assured the Greensburg Board of Aviation that it is fully committed to fund it to completion, even if the project runs over into fiscal year 2021, the release from the mayor states.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact funding from many federal and state agencies. Although the CARES Act fell short of funding projects like the airport expansion, the Greensburg Board of Aviation did receive $30,000 which will be used toward airport operating expenses,” the release states.
Greensburg Aviation Board Vice President Dr. Jon Dooley said, “Part of good leadership is navigating through unexpected snags and hurdles and Mayor Marsh, the airport board, and its engineers are doing just that. In the end, Greensburg will have a new runway to service its business and industrial needs.”
“There have been many private industry projects this year that have been delayed, and it’s understandable that federal projects would be no different,” said Director of the Greensburg/Decatur County EDC Bryan Robbins. “Such large-scale infrastructure projects are seldom without challenges, and the EDC will support the mayor and Aviation Board in whatever manner needed to take advantage of the opportunity to update the county’s airport.”
Mayor Marsh told the Daily News, “I have exhausted every resource possible to find a solution to this issue. I have contacted our state and federal leaders, as well as many staff of the FAA and INDOT. Unfortunately, this is an issue that has no immediate solution. We will continue to work with the FAA and INDOT and are encouraged they plan to remain committed to this project and plan to see it finished in due time.”
