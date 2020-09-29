GREENSBURG - BF&S Engineer Paul Shaffer addressed the Decatur County Aviation Board this week with a list of "next steps" necessary to begin the long-awaited expansion of the local airport.
Just a few days after U.S. Rep. Greg Pence announced the Greensburg Municipal Airport would be the recipient of $4,689,212 in government grants for infrastructure improvements (including runway construction), Shaffer said, "Even though the decision came right down to the wire, with tremendous support from your legislators we are able to get the community the attention it needed, and the grant came through."
The project consists of three phases.
Phase One calls for 185 calendar days to grade the site, install drainage and pave the new runway.
Phase Two (45 calendar days) consists of creating "punch lists" of necessary progress, and the last 28 days (Phase Three) is the reconciliation of the punch lists before completion.
Shaffer detailed a list of things to do before construction begins. Those items include:
* Removal of all crops and trees growing within the perimeters of the project.
* A meeting of the former land owners adjacent to the project will occur to go over the drainage plan for the project and possible concerns those landowners might have as the project begins.
* An aerial survey of the property capturing airplane approaches must be completed.
After discussing details concerning documents still needing to be signed and the location of the sponsor assurances included in the actual grant offer itself, Shaffer congratulated the city for receiving the recent grant.
"We're super excited to get this project one step closer," Shaffer said.
