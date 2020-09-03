GREENSBURG - Greensburg Municipal Airport, 915 S. CR 200 W., will benefit from a portion of $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration, it was announced this week.
This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Department is awarding federal grants to several Hoosier airports including:
$374,416 to Greensburg Municipal Airport to build a runway.
$2,793,500 to Columbus Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.
$145,885 to Madison Municipal to purchase land, build an apron and improve airport obstruction marking.
“I continue to believe the project holds untold benefits for our community and that this is simply a bump in the road,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh regarding the funding. “The recent grant was awarded to the Greensburg Airport because our long-time consultant on the project guided us to apply for it. We proactively applied for these funds and were anticipating the awarding of them this year. Even though the expansion of the airport has been paused due to the shortfall in FAA funding due to the CARES Act, we are still happy to receive this to cover expenses of the airport expansion project to keep us on track.”
Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg-Decatur County Executive Director Bryan Robbins was also pleased with the funding news.
“The EDC has long spoken in favor of taking advantage of the opportunity to expand the airport, based on past and current conversations with local industries, as well as the frequency of requests for airport proximity by businesses looking to locate in the state and region. Updated infrastructure is always an asset," he said.
The nearly $375,000 grant is expected to cover professional services, surveying for the future runway approaches, and a partial land acquisition reimbursement.
The Greensburg Board of Aviation originally requested $4,689,212 to cover professional services as well as the construction of the grade and drain package for a new runway. That request was $366,785 under the FAA and Indiana Department of Transportation planned program amount of $5,055,997.
However, the FAA notified the board the Airport Improvement Program was running out of discretionary funds much faster than expected and would not be providing the nearly $4.7 million originally requested. That news led to the board coming up with a "Plan B" and the request for $374,416.
As previously reported in the Daily News, the FAA has already funded many parts of the project totaling more than $700,000 and has committed more than a decade of planning to this project.
The FAA has voiced their commitment and has assured the Greensburg Board of Aviation that it is fully committed to fund it to completion, even if the project runs over into fiscal year 2021.
