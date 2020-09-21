COLUMBUS – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) has announced the Greensburg Municipal Airport will be the recipient of $4,689,212 in total Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants for infrastructure improvements, including runway construction.
The $468,921 was included in this total funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which Rep. Pence supported in March.
“The Greensburg Municipal Airport is an asset to our community. The construction of the new runway will upgrade the airport to a business class facility, a major improvement the facility has been seeking for a decade,” said Congressman Pence. “The city of Greensburg will benefit from this expansion because companies such as Honda will now be able to use the facility for corporate and supply needs, strengthening Greensburg’s economy.”
Last month, Congressman Pence authored a letter of support for the Greensburg Municipal Airport’s AIP grant request and urged the FAA to prioritize their request.
The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) airport grant program funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings. The grants strengthen our nation's aviation infrastructure. Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.
