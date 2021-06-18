Here are the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference selections for softball, listed in order by each team's regular season finish, with stats included for local players.
East Central
Record: 14-0
Selections: Lindsay Henson, Carson Bennett, Jess Kincer, Megan Kincer, Lexi Hatmaker
Connersville
Record: 11-3
Selections: Paige Dunaway, Baylie Spurlock, Sara Ruble, Kindred Conley
Greensburg
Record: 9-5
Selections: Melina Wilkison, Hermione Robinson, Liz Pavy
Wilkison hit .625 in conference games this season, tied for the highest mark of all players. The Ohio State signee led the EIAC in hits (30), triples (four) and stolen bases (22), and was second in runs (25) and home runs (four).
Pavy ranked 12th with a conference batting average at .429. The Danville Area Community College signee scored 13 runs, had nine RBIs, stole seven bases and hit one home run.
Robinson had a stellar freshman campaign, going 9-2 in EIAC games. Her 1.99 ERA was second in the conference to Hatmaker of East Central. In 74 innings, Robinson struck out 49 and walked 10.
“Melina, Liz and Hermione are all very deserving of all-conference,” GCHS coach Wade Hersley said. “I feel like we have a couple girls that are just as deserving, but we only get there this year.”
Franklin County (8-6): Michaela Ferman, Kassidy Schell, Josie Rolfes
South Dearborn (7-7): Alexis Dittmer, Kori Cornett
Lawrenceburg (3-11): Brooklynn Couch, Meghan Lawrence
Batesville
Record: 2-12
Selection: Paige Oldham
Oldham was Batesville’s top hitter and pitcher. The University of St. Francis signee batted .459 and collected 10 RBIs. Eight of her 17 hits went for extra bases, including six doubles, one triple and one homer.
Rushville
Record: 2-12
Selection: Briley Munchel
Munchel led the Lions offensively, hitting .388 in all games played this season. The sophomore smacked 33 hits and scored 16 runs.
Coach of the Year
Steve Coffman, East Central
MVP
Melina Wilkison, Greensburg
