GREENSBURG — All For One Ministries will host a community Night of Worship at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
Mike Sefton will be delivering the message, and the charity is The Branch Coffeehouse.
All For One Ministries is close to finalizing its arrangement to purchase the Schlemmer Wholesale property on Broadway Street on the Greensburg Square.
Greensburg has long needed a casual meeting place on the Square, and come Friday afternoon the community will be one step closer to realizing that dream — and All For One Ministries will have a home.
“We’ve been really lucky to have received enough cash and pledges over the next few years to make this happen. Keith Knecht is working on plans for everything interior that needs to be done, and we’re working with Deeper Roots coffee to get some ideas on how we should lay out the space. The first move will be to get the plan for renovation completed,” said All For One Executive Director Alex Sefton.
Sefton feels the community is behind this effort.
“I have letters from Bryan Robbins at EDC, Jeff Emsweller at the Chamber and Phillip Deiwert at Tourism, so I feel really good about it right now,” he said. “I think we’re getting good support from the whole community and everyone’s doing anything they can to be helpful.”
Sefton said he hoped for a presence outside, so that customers could sit outside and enjoy their beverages in the warmer months of the year, but said that will probably be part of the next phase of the capital campaign.
“That’s our hope for the future, but for right now we’re just trying to make sure me get everything done right,” he said.
Sefton and his board are making heavy use of their social media presence rounding up funds. Their Facebook page “One Cup. One Heart. A41 Capital Campaign.”
On their Facebook page, Fundraising Team member Liz Owens proposes, “If everyone who’s ‘liked’ us on Facebook were to give $100, we would have this campaign accomplished and the community would have their Coffeehouse.”
“We need everyone in this community involved. If they can’t make a donation, they can pray for us,” Sefton said, adding that this is an effort for the community and that the whole community will be able to enjoy it when it’s finished.
Sefton has been questioned about the “religion vs. business issue” and securing support and involvement from non-faith based donors.
His response is, “We want to be very intentional in letting people know that our organizational values are strictly being monitored and are not going to change based on a specific religious interest. When our customers come into the coffeehouse, they’re not going to ... have someone’s religious dogma down their throats. Again, this is an effort for the community, and we hope to continue having enough community support that we can say ‘by the community’ as well. This really is for everyone in Greensburg.”
All are invited to attend Sunday’s All For One November Community Night of Worship. The Illuminate Band will be leading worship and all donations will go to benefit the “One Cup. One Heart. Coffeehouse Campaign.”
Donations for “One Cup. One Heart. Coffeehouse Campaign” are always welcome and can be sent to P.O. Box 235 in Greensburg.
