GREENSBURG — Presented by the North Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School Drama Club, the play “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” opens Thursday evening in the NDHS cafetorium.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 3, and Saturday, November 5, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, November 6.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.
That is a change from the original schedule of show nights.
Due to the recent Chargers football victory over Milan, the Chargers will play host to Knighstown in the sectional championship.
The cast of the play (which is based on Robert Fulghum’s popular “Kindergarten” series of books) decided to attend the game and root their fellow students on to a sporting victory rather than present their originally scheduled for Friday night show.
“The varsity football team won their game and are undefeated, and being good stewards we agreed to move our shows. Plus, there won’t be any parking because the game is at home,” “Kindergarten” director Megan Gehrich said. “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” is about all the things we learned in kindergarten but forgot as we grew up.”
According to www.dramaticpublishing.com/, “Kindergarten” earned standing ovations the nation over as an evening of theatrical storytelling in revue format, with monologues, dialogues, and multiple voice narration.
The stories told in the play feature colorful characters such as a shy little boy who insists on playing the pig in his class production of ‘Cinderella’ and steals the show; a man whose dream of flying carries him high over Los Angeles in a lawn chair buoyed by surplus weather balloons; a mother of the bride who’s staged a perfect wedding — until the bowling ball of fate rolls down the aisle; and a modern-day Greek philosopher who finds the meaning of life in a piece of broken mirror from World War II.
“I saw the show 15 years ago for the first time,” Gehrich said. “I fell in love with it because it’s just such a beautiful story. Not only is it belly-laughter hilarious, but there are moments that hit you right in the gut because they’re so heartwarming and thought provoking.”
Gehrich challenges the attending audience to leave the production without finding something to take home about life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.