RUSHVILLE - Country music fans will not want to miss the next edition of Rushville's Riverside Park Amphitheater summer concert series.
This Saturday's free concert will feature All My Rowdy Friends, a Hank Williams Jr. Tribute. Concert starts at 7 p.m.
All My Rowdy Friends features front man Frank Morrow portraying the appearance, sound, and stage presence of the original “Bocephus” himself.
Touring across the U.S. since 2009 with a fan base that reaches nationwide, All My Rowdy Friends performs the music of Hank Jr., with the same originality and high energy of an actual concert as you would see Hank Jr., in today.
According to the band's website, Morrow is unique with his realistic and natural Hank Jr. look, sound and stage presence. He has performed on stage with Nantucket, Boogie Chillins Band, The Embers, Bill Lyerly Band, Harvey Dalton Arnold (of the Outlaws) and Clyde Maddox of Super Grit Cowboy Band. Frank’s performance and crowd interaction is so dynamic that folks wonder if that’s really “Bocephus” himself they are seeing and hearing.
