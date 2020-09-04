RUSHVILLE - The dirt track of the Rush County Fairgrounds will be full of activity this Sunday as the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets hits the race track for the 2nd Annual Gray Memorial event.
The grandstand gates will open at 5:15 p.m. Cost of admission is $5 for ages 5-12, $10 for adults and $30 for pit entry for all ages.
Hot laps are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.
In accordance with the Rush County Health Department:
- Capacity will be at 50% (3,000 people)
- Everyone coming through the gate, including the pit gate, must have a mask on at all times except for eating and drinking. Volunteers will be monitoring this. If you are not wearing a mask, you will be asked to put one on. If you refuse, you may be asked to leave the fairgrounds.
- If you are sick or have symptoms, stay home.
- Wash your hands and abide by social distancing guidelines.
- Trailers are asked to be parked six feet apart.
- Race officials will have their temperatures checked upon entrance at the pit trailer.
For more information about these rules, contact Ron Combs at (812) 651-6029.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.