GREENSUBRG - Fundraising efforts and a timeline for Allen Memorial Pool were discussed at Monday's meeting of the Decatur County Parks and Recreation Board.
One board member inquired about next steps and fundraising efforts, noting the project is probably a quarter or third of the way there in terms of funding.
“That’s part of what we’re trying to figure out now, on the fiscal side now that we have the food and beverage [tax] as a source,” Bryan Robbins said, adding that there’s still the matter of determining how much time the project will take, what the estimated costs are and if those remain the same.
“We’ve been talking to financial companies,” Robbins said, to give the county an idea of what they can afford. The timeline for the project, he noted, is based on READI and ARPA funds which have to be expended by December 2026.
“We’re trying, because, again, this is a lot of money. It’s a big investment,” Robbins said. He also pointed out the pool is only open three or four months of a year.
“That’s kind of what we’re in the process of doing, and the food [and] beverage [tax] helped because that provided an optional resource for the county,” he said.
The question of when a bid would need to be awarded was posed and Parks Department Director Teresa Kovacich said, “Our campaign slogan was 'Dive in ’25.'” She added that because of the bidding process, funding, and gathering materials it wasn’t likely everything would be in order for 2024.
When asked when ground would need to be broken to re-open the pool by 2025, it was reported that while this summer is out as far as a groundbreaking goes, 2023 isn’t out of the question.
Board members noted the pool is “a staple in our community” and that continued investments should be made out there, expressing a desire for open conversation with the community.
One member specifically noted that it’s important children have a place to swim and play in the summer, adding that there’s not a sign displaying the fundraising goal near the pool.
“We have a rough estimate of what the original design was,” Robbins said, “and that was kind of the ongoing guidance. But, other pools, in our study, we found out were a little bit less expensive and had a lot of the same” amenities. Ultimately, said Robbins, “it’s an advocacy thing,” and when some board members asked how they could help with the pool, Robbins suggested letting local officials know the board supports moving forward.
"That’s very, very important because we have some folks sitting there questioning whether we need a pool,” Robbins said. He encouraged board members to seek funding via sponsorships and generally advocate for the pool.
Other items discussed at Monday night’s meeting were new swings purchased for parks by the Lions and Optimist clubs. The Optimist Club donated $5,000 which was used to purchase two swings.
Diamond Three at the Decatur County Youth Sports Complex has some drainage and other issues that need to be addressed and plans were made to meet with sports complex representatives to discuss them.
Mayor Marsh provided an update on the walking path extension, a project that would extend the pedestrian trail that currently ends at Rebekah Park, connecting it to Main Street, the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library and Pirate Park.
The current proposal requires the city of Greensburg to negotiate a right-of-way easement with the out-of-state owners of Arbor Grove Village nursing home so part of the path can be put on land owned by Arbor Grove. Marsh noted that while there currently isn’t a sidewalk where the proposed path terminates on Main Street, “the intention is, and we are finalizing the plans with the state of Indiana,” is to include a multi-use path along Main Street connecting to the Circle K station at Lincoln Street.
Marsh noted the state currently plans to reconstruct Main Street, probably 2027, and city officials would like for them to include the multi-use path in that project.
The Decatur County Community Foundation, Marsh added, received a grant through Eli Lilly to get the engineering design work completed.
“We’ve been working on it for over a year,” he said, and the end is in sight although a construction timeline has not been completed and negotiations between all parties involved have not yet been finalized.
“Once we have designs done, we’ll know more about that,” Marsh said. “It’s my intention to have it in the next year or so, so we can get it down there before the state gets their project going.”
