GREENSBURG – The Alma Taylor Foundation, which has awarded more than $380,000 to business and property owners in the Greensburg Downtown District, is accepting letters of intent for the 2023 year.
A generous trust funded by a much-discussed county icon, the grant represents opportunities to repair roofs, tackle long standing plumbing and electrical issues, update flooring, touch up exterior painting, brick repair and tuck-pointing, nearly anything that improves and beautifies Greensburg’s downtown.
Born in 1902, the mysterious Alma Taylor lived a fascinating and eclectic life. Living in Sandusky while a girl and eventually dabbling in the stock market toward the end of her life, Alma made her fortune there.
A very frugal woman who, according to rumor, put all of her furniture up on bricks to save it from water damage if the area flooded. Taylor so loved Greensburg that she left her money to at least four groups in Greensburg, the Alma Taylor Foundation being just one.
Beginning with a letter of intent due by Jan. 1, the matching grants are available to any owner of a building located in the downtown historic district. Eligible addresses may receive up to $20,000 per address.
Approved project improvements must be to the physical building and stay with it no matter the business that inhabits it. Funds are not available for working capital, property acquisition, refinancing of existing debt or private or rental residences.
The letters of intent will be reviewed by the board at the January 2023 board meeting, and applicants continuing to the next stage will be notified by letter and provided with the complete application and guidelines.
To access the letter of intent, go to www.almataylorfoundation.com/intent-to-apply/.
For complete guidelines, go to www.almataylorfoundation.com/grant-guidelines/.
Submitted applications will be reviewed by the ATF Board on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Approved projects will then receive access to the full grant application form on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
This grant application form must be completed online by Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Grant applicants will be invited to attend the ATF Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to discuss their proposed projects.
For any questions relative to this grant process, please email grants@almataylorfoundation.com.
