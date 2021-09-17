GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ryan Turner, 8, a white male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 55 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen with his non-custodial mother Alicia Turner, 34, a white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 276 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.
They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with a Indiana paper plate of P162542.
Ryan is missing from Greensburg, Indiana which is 52 miles south east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. He is believed to be in danger.
If you have any information on Ryan Turner, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.
