GREENSBURG – Saturday, the Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Post 129 American Legion celebrated with food, a special cake with the American Legion insignia on it, cupcakes, and displays of historic military uniforms, all to honor the 100th anniversary of the veterans organization.
With its mission to serve as "a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness, mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in American communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to the nation's fellow service members and veterans," the American Legion was created in 1919 in Paris, France.
The American Legion derives its large national membership of veterans from World Wars I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Lebanon/Grenada/ Panama, and the Gulf War on Terrorism. Along with the American Legion Auxiliary, the organization is over 200,000 veterans strong.
The Legion promotes many children aid efforts, baseball sponsorship, Boys State, the Legion Motorcycle Riders and even a Legion National Emergency Fund. It seeks to bond together and provide aid and relief for brothers and sisters who have fought, served and even died for their country.
"I don't understand why more people aren't interested in joining," said John Tumilty. "We did pretty well with our membership drive this year, but people don't understand all the Legion can offer vets and their families, and it only costs $45 a year."
Greensburg native and special education teacher Virgia Dugle is the Historian for the Post 129 Legion Auxiliary. She told the Daily News that she serves to honor the members of her own family who have served. Both her father and her adopted father, her brother, and uncle have served, and her great nephew is now finishing basic training in the National Guard.
With a family legacy of die-hard patriotism and the soul of a servant, Dugle walked from table to table, explaining the uniforms posted and the items on display at the celebration.
Antique water canteens from World War I, vintage and relatively recent uniforms from all branches on loan from the Historical Society, photos of solders in full military garb, medals, awards and citations of bravery and honor filled the tables, and she pointed to different items as she talked.
"Some of these pieces are in our collection here, but many of them come from the Historical Society Museum on loan. They were very helpful in getting ready for this day. We tried to get as much representation from each branch as we could," Dugle said. "We get donations from time to time, and we take them to the Historical Society. I don't know how they do it, but they always take very good care of these things," she said.
Also on hand during Saturday's celebration was a representative from the active service helping veterans sign up for benefits and acquire aid.
When asked why she thought membership in Post 129 was decreasing she said, "Most of our veterans we had were World War II and Korea, and many of them are dying off. But we're happy because quite a few of the guys who've signed up and not gone to boot camp yet are starting to come in to sign up. They know that we're going to keep in contact with them - send them care packages and take care of them – and we have a lot of young guys from Iraqi Freedom and the gulf wars come in from time to time."
American Legion Auxiliary District President Wanda Imel has been a member of the local Legion Auxiliary for 30 years.
"I just like it, and I do it for my husband who was a 30-year Marine," she said.
Membership in the Auxiliary is $30 yearly and veterans can be enrolled in the Legion for $45.
Questions, call John Tumilty at 812-614-2346.
