COLUMBUS - Our Hospice of South Central Indiana thanks American Legion Post 24 and the community for a record donation of $9,000 from the fish fry held Friday, August 27, 2021. Since 2015, the American Legion has supported Our Hospice with donations totaling $27,250.
“We want to thank the members of the American Legion for working so hard to make this event successful; we are grateful for their continued support,” said Our Hospice President Laura Leonard. “Once again, our community surprised us with a show of tremendous support as we had another record year from the Fish Fry.”
Al McKown, American Legion Post 24 1st Vice Commander, said, “I want to thank the staff and volunteers from Our Hospice who work with us during the fish fry and help to make this such a success.”
Leonard continued, “I also want to thank Columbus Silgas for their $500 donation to offset expenses, meaning more of the donated funds can be used for the care of Our Hospice patients and families.”
If you are interested in making a donation, contact Julie Davis at (812) 371-7973, jdavis3@crh.org or online at www.crh.org/hospiceconcert
To purchase $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win $10,000, contact Tabitha Saltzman at (812) 662-3194, tsaltzman@crh.org, or purchase online at https://www.crh.org/hospiceraffle, direct debit only.
Last chance to purchase raffle tickets will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the drive thru in front of the Hospice Center.
