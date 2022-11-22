RUSHVILLE – The local American Legion Post may soon have a new building to call home.
A recent social media post states that Robert L. Jenkins Rushville American Legion Post #150 has exciting news to share.
According to the release, Post Commander Brad Hatfield indicated he was meeting with the Rush County Commissioners to get permission for Post #150 to remove the cannon now located on the southeast corner of the Rush County Courthouse property and complete repairs to it as needed.
The plan is to have the cannon restored by local business owners in the Rush County community and have the restored cannon placed on a permanent location on the southwest corner of the property, facing Main Street. Members of the Post have voted to proceed with the needed repairs and work needed to make the move.
Commander Hatfield also thanked members who participated in the recent cleanup of the Veteran’s Memorial at East Hill Cemetery. Post members plan to complete restoration of the site in the spring when plants and flowers can be placed there.
In one of the most anticipated and exciting pieces of information since the American Legion began a reorganization campaign almost three years ago, Commander Hatfield announced that after a long and arduous search, the American Legion members and veterans of Rush County will finally have a home to call their own.
Although not all the details are completed, an agreement in principle has been reached for the Robert L. Jenkins Post to again have a building in Rushville they can call home.
Commander Hatfield and the Post leadership are finalizing plans to acquire the building and begin the process of moving in at some point in the very near future. Members voted to proceed with the process of obtaining and signing the necessary paperwork to finalize the agreement. Commander Hatfield announced the Veteran’s Service Officer will have an office inside the new facility to better serve the veterans of Rush County. The location of the building in question has not yet been made public.
In other news, Robert L. Jenkins Post #150 will host an event on December 7, 2022, to memorialize Pearl Harbor Day. Details for the event are currently being finalized and an announcement will be made shortly after Thanksgiving.
Commander Hatfield, the executive leadership and members of Robert L. Jenkins Post #150 thank the citizens of Rushville and Rush County for their continued support of all efforts to bring this dream of having a home to reality.
