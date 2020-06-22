On June 18, several members of the American Legion Post #150 met in Rushville to set an agenda in place to bring Post #150 back to an active post. This is being done in hopes that the post can better serve local veterans throughout Rushville and Rush County.
One of the first orders of business was the election of new officers to coordinate and lead the efforts needed to bring the desired outcome to reality. After a brief discussion, the nominees presented to those in attendance were accepted and no further nominations were made.
A motion was made to accept the current list of officers to be duly elected for all positions. Brad Hatfield was elected the Commander of Post #150 for 2020-21. All newly elected officers will begin their official duties on July 1, 2020.
An important topic of discussion was looking to obtain a meeting place for the post to meet, conduct business and give veterans of our local community a place to come together for fun and fellowship. Funding and maintenance were discussed as to how to maintain such a facility if one can be found.
Other topics included how the post could better serve local veterans and also how the post could build a positive relationship with our local community and bring back programs that will make a positive impact on our day to day life.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 16 at the Rushville Elks Club, 223 E 3rd St, Rushville. Commander-Elect Hatfield would like to encourage all local veterans, whether they are current or past members or have not joined, to attend and be a part of moving Post #150 to an active post.
