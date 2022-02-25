RUSHVILLE – American Legion Post 150 will host an annual benefit dinner on March 26 at the Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street.
A spaghetti dinner will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $15 per person. The dinner includes spaghetti with meatballs on the side, sauce, garlic bread, salad bar, desserts and live music.
The live music will run from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring Monarch Band. There will be a cash bar and individuals can gain access to the live music for $5 if you don’t have a dinner ticket.
There will also be a silent auction with many items, including Post 150 memorabilia. Also included in the night’s activities will be a 50/50.
The event is open to the public.
For more information on the event or for ticket information, contact Brad Hatfield at (765) 570-3485, Shawn Grocox at (765) 561-0327 or Adam Berkemeier at (765) 561-1843.
